Andrew's envoy past reopens wounds as Davey demands full accountability

The King’s younger brother is now facing renewed criticism over his conduct during official engagements.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has recalled an awkward feedback from Andrew’s time representing British trade interests overseas.

Cable, who was Business Secretary between 2010 and 2015, said he once asked Andrew to host a formal dinner at Lancaster House for a visiting Indian trade delegation.

“I didn’t hear positive things,” Cable revealed, referring to alleged remarks made during the evening.

When pressed, he described them as “jokes that didn’t go down well” with the delegation.

Meanwhile, Ed Davey, now leader of the Liberal Democrats, has publicly distanced himself from earlier praise he offered Andrew while serving as a minister in 2011.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Davey apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein who may have been upset by his past remarks, saying he “really regretted” them.

“We do need to make sure that, whatever someone’s title and whoever their friends are, they can be held to account,” he said.

“Anyone who has had anything to say about Andrew as trade envoy over the years will be pretty angry that the trust put in him, the privileged position he had, was absolutely betrayed,” he added.

Sir Ed also confirmed his party is now calling for the full release of documents connected to Andrew’s original appointment as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.