 
Geo News

Andrew's envoy past reopens wounds as Davey demands full accountability

Andrew’s trade envoy appointment triggers lib dem demand for full disclosure

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Andrews envoy past reopens wounds as Davey demands full accountability
Andrew's envoy past reopens wounds as Davey demands full accountability

The King’s younger brother is now facing renewed criticism over his conduct during official engagements. 

Former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has recalled an awkward feedback from Andrew’s time representing British trade interests overseas. 

Cable, who was Business Secretary between 2010 and 2015, said he once asked Andrew to host a formal dinner at Lancaster House for a visiting Indian trade delegation. 

“I didn’t hear positive things,” Cable revealed, referring to alleged remarks made during the evening. 

When pressed, he described them as “jokes that didn’t go down well” with the delegation. 

Meanwhile, Ed Davey, now leader of the Liberal Democrats, has publicly distanced himself from earlier praise he offered Andrew while serving as a minister in 2011. 

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Davey apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein who may have been upset by his past remarks, saying he “really regretted” them.

“We do need to make sure that, whatever someone’s title and whoever their friends are, they can be held to account,” he said.

“Anyone who has had anything to say about Andrew as trade envoy over the years will be pretty angry that the trust put in him, the privileged position he had, was absolutely betrayed,” he added.

Sir Ed also confirmed his party is now calling for the full release of documents connected to Andrew’s original appointment as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.

Prince Harry fails to convince Meghan Makle for family reunion
Prince Harry fails to convince Meghan Makle for family reunion
Andrew's axe from line of succession to begin soon after new development
Andrew's axe from line of succession to begin soon after new development
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new offer could 'tear' royal family again
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new offer could 'tear' royal family again
King Charles faces ultimatum to save the throne
King Charles faces ultimatum to save the throne
Sarah Ferguson returns to UK with tears in eyes: 'All doors shut'
Sarah Ferguson returns to UK with tears in eyes: 'All doors shut'
Kensington Palace shares news on Prince William, Kate after stressful event
Kensington Palace shares news on Prince William, Kate after stressful event
Andrew scandal deepens after new allegation against royal
Andrew scandal deepens after new allegation against royal
Palace releases key update as King hopes to redeem royals amid crisis
Palace releases key update as King hopes to redeem royals amid crisis