Duchess of Edinburgh takes Queen Camilla’s mission global with Somalia visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh completed a two day visit to Somalia, traveling to Mogadishu from 23 to 24 February to advance her long-standing work on women’s rights and conflict recovery.

In a private meeting at Villa Somalia, she was welcomed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, where the pair discussed the pivotal role of women in peacebuilding, community resilience, and accountability for sexual and gender-based violence.

The Duchess praised Somalia’s Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan.

During her visit, she met survivors of conflict-related sexual violence at Uganda House, hearing firsthand accounts of atrocities perpetrated by al-Shabaab.

The royal also visited a village in Lower Shabelle, speaking with the wives of Somali soldiers about the daily risks they face while their husbands work to secure stability in the region.

Local organisations including Ifrah Foundation, ALIGHT Somali Women’s Leadership Initiative, and the Somali Women Study Centre shared the challenges of operating amid ongoing conflict, drought, and limited resources.

At a Mogadishu hospital, the Duchess observed the impact of a UK-funded sexual and reproductive health programme currently running across 39 facilities, seeing firsthand how support for survivors is delivered on the ground.

The visit came ahead of International Women’s Day and reinforced the Duchess’s dedication to championing women’s leadership and protection.