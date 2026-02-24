Prince Harry makes waves in Ukraine again, leaving a lasting mark

Prince Harry has been making waves in Ukraine, visiting the country twice over the past year at the invitation of the Superhumans Center.

The Center shared highlights of Harry’s visits on Instagram on Tuesday.

The royal, a long-time supporter of the organization, took the opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable work being done to aid veterans and civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

During his trips to Lviv and Kyiv, Harry met with veterans whose courage and determination left a lasting impression.

Drawing on his experiences with the Invictus Games in Vancouver, he praised their resilience and commitment to rebuilding their lives despite the ongoing turmoil around them.

The Prince also visited patients navigating the difficult road to recovery, observing the physical and psychological challenges they face while living in a war zone.

His visits highlighted not only the hardships but also the extraordinary strength of the Ukrainian people, whose perseverance in the face of adversity continues to inspire him.

In a heartfelt address, Harry scored the scale of the crisis in Ukraine, emphasizing that the country is not alone.

“The world stands with Ukraine,” he said, acknowledging the courage and resilience of those enduring the conflict.

He also applauded the Superhumans Center for its transformative work, which supports injured servicemen and women, helping them reclaim independence and dignity.