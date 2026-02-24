 
Geo News

Prince Harry makes waves in Ukraine again, leaving a lasting mark

Prince Harry receives heartfelt thanks from Superhumans Center for Ukraine visits

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Prince Harry makes waves in Ukraine again, leaving a lasting mark
Prince Harry makes waves in Ukraine again, leaving a lasting mark

Prince Harry has been making waves in Ukraine, visiting the country twice over the past year at the invitation of the Superhumans Center. 

The Center shared highlights of Harry’s visits on Instagram on Tuesday.

The royal, a long-time supporter of the organization, took the opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable work being done to aid veterans and civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

During his trips to Lviv and Kyiv, Harry met with veterans whose courage and determination left a lasting impression. 

Drawing on his experiences with the Invictus Games in Vancouver, he praised their resilience and commitment to rebuilding their lives despite the ongoing turmoil around them.

The Prince also visited patients navigating the difficult road to recovery, observing the physical and psychological challenges they face while living in a war zone. 

His visits highlighted not only the hardships but also the extraordinary strength of the Ukrainian people, whose perseverance in the face of adversity continues to inspire him.

In a heartfelt address, Harry scored the scale of the crisis in Ukraine, emphasizing that the country is not alone. 

“The world stands with Ukraine,” he said, acknowledging the courage and resilience of those enduring the conflict. 

He also applauded the Superhumans Center for its transformative work, which supports injured servicemen and women, helping them reclaim independence and dignity.

King Charles presents Queen Elizabeth prizes for higher education
King Charles presents Queen Elizabeth prizes for higher education
Buckingham Palace hit with major setback amid police search: report
Buckingham Palace hit with major setback amid police search: report
Prince William's emotional plea to Harry after Beatrice, Eugenie decision
Prince William's emotional plea to Harry after Beatrice, Eugenie decision
Andrew's envoy past reopens wounds as Davey demands full accountability
Andrew's envoy past reopens wounds as Davey demands full accountability
King Charles omits Prince Harry from important plan
King Charles omits Prince Harry from important plan
Prince Harry takes step for Archie, Lilibet as royal future on the line
Prince Harry takes step for Archie, Lilibet as royal future on the line
Queen Camilla kind move backfires despite King Charles bold stance
Queen Camilla kind move backfires despite King Charles bold stance
Prince Harry fails to convince Meghan Makle for family reunion
Prince Harry fails to convince Meghan Makle for family reunion