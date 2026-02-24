 
Queen Camilla's supporter makes surprising U-turn for royal family

Geo News Digital Desk
February 24, 2026

Queen Camilla's supporter makes surprising U-turn for royal family

Queen Camilla was delivered a major blow from one of her biggest supporters especially at a time when the royal family has been going through a turmoil.

When the royals had already been falling short on supporters as the public criticises their decisions, Camilla seemed to be abandoned by an ally, someone who has been a key player in the Queen’s Reading Room charity.

The charity was founded during the pandemic to encourage reading in all ages by Camilla. Historical author Philippa Gregory helped launch the Queen’s Reading Room Festival in 2023 and acted as a judge at her Commonwealth essay writing competition the following year.

Hence her remarks come as a shock.

“I just don't think it’s really appropriate in the modern world, and I object if it's particularly expensive,” Philippa said during a radio show interview.

King Charles’s wife has remained steadfast throughout especially as the monarch faces the consequences of his shamed brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The timing of the comments is particularly brutal for the royal. However, the author added that Camilla deserves the praise for her work.

“What Queen Camilla has done for reading, and for literature and for literacy in this country is really, really significant,” she said.

“It’s nothing personal, it’s not about them personally, but I just don’t know that in a mature democracy we need a royal family.”

