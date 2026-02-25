King Charles office issues statement after Prince Edward's shocking health update

The royal family shared update on Tuesday's event attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other senior royals after Prince Edward's last-minute pull-out.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was expected to attend a ceremony at St James’s Palace alongside the King, was forced to pull out the event due to a health issue.

However, no update regarding Edward's health was shared by the Palace, which simply stated: "The King has presented the Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education, in recognition of the outstanding work taking place at universities and colleges across the UK."

At the event, Princess Anne looked somber and upset. The picture, released by the King's office amid the Andrew crisis, shows the evident distress.

According to the Palace insiders, "Edward is all set and absolutely fine," adding that he will soon return to royal duties with renewed energy and purpose."