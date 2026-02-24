Princesses under the lens as republic targets Windsor’s 'medieval hangover'

A major stir is brewing ahead of this year’s Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle, as the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic announces plans for a high-profile demonstration.

Scheduled for Monday, June 15, the centuries-old pageant which celebrates loyalty to the sovereign could see a change from the group advocating for a parliamentary republic.

In a press release, Republic teased what it described as “an exciting action” and encouraged supporters to join the historic event in a carefully covert manner.

Ticket applicants are urged to hide their allegiance to the campaign, submitting requests as ordinary spectators eager to witness the parade.

“Only put your name, address, and a simple request for a ticket,” the group instructed. “Do not mention a Republic action!”

Republic claims that building a large pool of ticket holders will improve the chances of the demonstration making an impact during the ceremony.

The Order of the Garter is one of Britain’s most iconic royal traditions.

King Charles will be joined by Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The ceremony also hosts 24 Knights and Ladies Companion, foreign “Stranger Knights,” and the Military Knights of Windsor.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh typically make a highly anticipated joint appearance, with their outfits under intense media scrutiny.

Republic, meanwhile, has branded the monarchy as facing “their worst crisis in living memory” and described the centuries-old ritual as a “medieval hangover.”