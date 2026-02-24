Princess Eugenie keeps strong face during first appearance after Andrew's arrest

Princess Eugenie appeared unfazed as she made her first public appearance since her father, Prince Andrew, was arrested in a high-profile investigation.

The 35-year-old royal was spotted strolling through London with a coffee in hand, dressed casually in leggings, a jacket, and a North Face cap, accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, whom she married in 2018.

The outing comes just days after Andrew was taken into custody on his 66th birthday, following a dramatic raid on his temporary residence on the Sandringham estate.

Sources say he spent 11 hours being quizzed regarding his connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During his time in custody, Andrew underwent fingerprinting, a DNA swab, and a mugshot.

Four days later, former politician Peter Mandelson found himself under investigation for allegedly leaking sensitive intelligence to Epstein.

Amid the chaos, Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are reportedly navigating the scandal with a mix of shock and determination.

Sources tell the Daily Mail that the sisters are in constant communication, weighing their options and likely consulting their protective uncle, Charles.