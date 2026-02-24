 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace hit with major setback amid police search: report

Buckingham Palace faces heat as Andrew investigation takes a dark turn

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Buckingham Palace hit with major setback amid police seach: report

Andrew's scandal has left the royal family in shock and crisis as they face questions and public outrage amid a police investigation, allegedy reaching to Buckingham Palace.

Amdrew' past actions revolve around his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and allegations of misconduct in public office.

 The investigation has led to searches at Royal Lodge and Wood Farm, and Andrew's arrest on February 19, 2026.

The latest development is quite surprising as the investigation into the diusgraced royal engulfed the King Charles' office.

According to journalist Rob Shutter, sources have told Naughty But Nice that authorities have discreetly reviewed materials linked to Prince Andrew's former workspace at Buckingham Palace.

Andrew maintained an office and private rooms within royal residences during his time as a working royal.

Investigators, according to individuals familiar with the process, have quietly examined records and devices tied specifically to Andrew and certain former staff members.

“It was handled professionally and without spectacle,” one source says. “But make no mistake — they looked.”

It emregs amid reports that King Charles has greenlighted to remove his younger brother from the line of succession. Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne despite being stripped of his royal title.

New Zealand has joined Australia in backing moves to remove the former Duke of York from the royal line of succession.

The Prime Ministers of both Commonwealth realms have said they would support any UK legislation to ensure the former duke can never become king. Removing him would require an Act of Parliament and the consent of all 15 Commonwealth realms.

