Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

Monday May 08, 2023

Kind Charles reportedly wanted Prince Harry to join him at coronation lunch after his crowning ceremony but the Duke disappointed his father by leaving early.

According to Daily Mail, the new monarch even expressed his disappointment at the lunch following the ceremony in front of Royal family members.

The outlet said that while some relatives "breathed a sigh of relief" that the Duke of Sussex left the ceremony early, Charles was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay."

At the coronation lunch, the 74-year-old allegedly raised a toast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie and wished him a very happy birthday.

As per the publication, King Charles raised a glass to "those that weren’t there" and wished Archie on his fourth birthday "wherever he was."

"It was apparently a very sweet moment," the insider shared of the moment the King honoured his grandkid.

The father-of-two looked happy in photographs featuring his arrival at Westminster Abbey to join his dad at his big day, however, despite looking relaxed, he did not stay for long.

Harry reportedly left the coronation to rush back home where his son’s birthday was being celebrated in a low-key bash.

