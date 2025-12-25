Prince William's secret plan may spark royal divide, clash with King Charles

Prince William, heir to the British throne, has a 'secret Christamas plan', which allegdly does not receive approval from the monarch.

A royal commentator reacted to reports that the Prince of Wales allegedly wants to eliminate a dated royal holiday tradition once he becomes king.

Neil Sean told Fox News that the future monarch wants to moderinse the Christmas.

He added: "The report is wrong. What William wants to do is include more participation from palace staff, where they could mingle."

The expert went on explaining William's plans, saying: "My sources tell me William enjoys the informal gatherings hosted by Princess Catherine’s family and wants to move in that direction — more family-oriented, less formal, and less about seniority."

In addition to getting palace staff more involved with the festivities, the father of three is reportedly pushing to overhaul yet another long-standing royal ritual.

"Another tradition that is up for discussion is the famous Christmas Day walk to church," said Sean.

"It is well received and loved by all, according to the source. William thinks this also needs a radical rethink. He does not necessarily like being on display on what he views as a private and sacred day."

"However, while sometimes clashing with King Charles, he understands the public’s wish to see the royal family informally.

"For the king, however, it’s important to interact with the public who give up part of their Christmas Day to meet the royals."

The King, 77, isn’t the only one who is in favour of keeping the annual Christmas walk with the family.

"According to my source, this is one area that William and Catherine don’t necessarily agree on," Sean claimed, noting that the Princess of Wales shares the same mindset as her father-in-law.

"But like with so many things, it is all up for discussion in the future of the monarchy under King William."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed that William has an issue with the "hierarchical nature" of distributing gag gifts among the royals at Christmas.

He’s said to be eager to introduce a more informal celebration when he becomes king.

It is to mention here that staff at the Duchy of Cornwall are no longer expected to wear ties during his visits, conveying a more casual atmosphere.

At Adelaide Cottage, he’s fine with children running in and out. He’s already relaxed formal protocols of mandatory bowing and curtseying.