Queen Camilla’s meaningful Christmas present from King Charles unveiled

King Charles and Queen Camilla are ready to wrap their 2025 on a positive note and the monarch is likely to have a special surprise for his wife to celebrate a milestone of his own.

The King announced earlier this month that his cancer treatment can be “scaled back” as he has been showing great improvement. Camilla had been a strong supporter for Charles during his health battle and he would want to show his appreciation.

Camilla favours jewellery like “pearl necklaces, classic earrings, and brooches” much like the late Queen Elizabeth II, hence Charles may be picking out an heirloom piece for her this year, Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles revealed.

He shared that jewellery are the most likely gifts on Christmas Day as that’s when they give each other more meaningful presents,

“There’s still a large amount of personal jewellery in the family that hasn’t been publicly seen, so passing on heirlooms is very likely,” Grant said. “Tiaras are extremely unlikely because the Royal Collection already holds a large number that they all share and rotate.”

The former staffer noted that rings are possible but Camilla already has many of them. He also pointed out that the royals also indulge in “contemporary” pieces by modern designers.

An antique piece or a custom new piece, either way, the gift will be special and will show the utmost love and respect Charles holds for his wife.