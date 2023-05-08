 
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for American Born Chinese

Monday May 08, 2023

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan were all happy to attend the American Born Chinese series premiere in New York City on May 7.

According to the Daily Mail, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star had a reunion with Quan on the premiere’s red carpet

In the photo clicked by paps, Yeoh looked gorgeous in a satin, ivory mini dress with a black fine line embroidery. She kept a minimal make-up, enhancing her beauty features and pulled her long locks into a simple ponytail.

As far as Quan is concerned, the Indiana Jones star looked dashing in a simple black suit with a dark green shirt underneath.

Both stars sported black-rimmed eyeglasses to the event as they posed alongside each other.

It is pertinent to mention that Yeoh and Quan were seen together in the adaption of Gene Luen Yang’s award-winning 2006 graphic novel of the same name.

Sharing official synopsis, this series is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, “told through” family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

Besides Yeoh and Quan, other stars included Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Sydney Taylor, Hong Huifang, Poppy Liu, Ronny Chieng, Rosalie Chiang, James Hong, Lisa Lu, Jimmy O. Yang and Leonard Wu.

Meanwhile, American Born Chinese is set to debut on Disney+ on May 24.

