Clint Eastwood feels ‘movie industry’ retires on him, says source

Clint Eastwood is not happy with the movie industry, who he believed, wanted to slow down his acting career.



A source close to the actor spilled to The National Enquirer, “Clint goes through spells of talking about retirement, but what’s worse for him, he feels the movie industry has retired on him.”

“He’s had a 50-year partnership with Warner Brothers, but there are new people in charge there now and they were very disappointed Clint’s last movie Cry Macho bombed at the box office,” revealed an insider.

The source mentioned that Clint was “happy to finally get a go-ahead from Warner for his new movie”.

However, the source stated, “He isn’t counting on it happening again.”

While speaking about going into production for his recent thriller titled Juror No. 2. Clint is ready to star alongside Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult.

The source told the outlet, “He wants to do this movie as a swan song and go out in a blazing sunset. Some thought Cry Macho was going to be his last film two years ago because he seemed frail even then, but the movie wasn’t well received so Clint’s gathering up the troops one last time — and hoping for a blockbuster.”

“It’s still a lot for a guy in his nineties,” continued the source

The source added, “People do worry about his health. He’s the director but he’s also involved in every other aspect like the casting and he’ll likely compose the score as he’s done on his other films.”

“At this point, if Clint wanted to make a small movie in the future, he could just fund it himself. But a lot of it depends on how Clint’s health holds up,” concluded the source.