'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character

Barry star Sarah Goldberg takes immense pride in the HBO show. Goldberg who plays an aggressively ambitious actress(Sally) on the show admitted that she took inspiration from Succession’s Mathew McFadyen for season 3.

During a conversation with Vanity Fair the actress spoke about her favourite character on television following a question about Succession's Tom.

“That's my favorite character on TV! It's a stretch, but where they overlap is the victim who becomes the bully.”

“And so I definitely tried to rob him. Like I said, I was hopeful that we were going to go full Woman Under the Influence vibe, and Gena Rowlands is just a singular performer; she's so raw. And I know that where we take the character is not necessarily similar story-wise to those films, but it was more that I was hoping I could trust myself and the story enough to really fall into something that was so dark and such a pivot from where we've been.”

About Barry finale, Goldberg revealed that it will be ‘genre bending’. Fans can expect horror, thriller, heightened-comedy as well as drama.

The actress added that the thematically the show lied on the edge and the characters will all surprise viewers.

Barry is an American dark comedy TV series by HBO that premiered on March 25, 2018.

The series stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, an assassin from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone but finds himself taking up acting classes taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). This leads Barry to question his choices in life.