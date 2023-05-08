‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ breaks past $500m at U.S. box office

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is grabbing win after win at the box office. The animated feature by Universal Illumination and Nintendo is the most profitable film of the year in North America.

Mario Bros. recently achieved the milestone of surpassing $500 million at the domestic box office, becoming one of the 19 films to attain the benchmark.

Last weekend the film outdid ‘Toy Story’ to become the fifth biggest animated film of all time.

The 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie is a computer-animated adventure film inspired by the popular Mario video game series by Nintendo, was released in cinemas on April 5, 2023.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” generated a huge $204 million in its opening five days of release, seizing the accolade of top opening weekend of the year.

The plot of the movie revolves around two brothers, Mario and Luigi, who get transported to a magical realm where they encounter well-known characters such as Princess Peach (portrayed by Taylor-Joy), Bowser (played by Black), Toad (portrayed by Key), and Donkey Kong (played by Seth Rogan).