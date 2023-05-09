 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Vanessa Hudgens reveals she’s feeling ‘lost’ planning wedding with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she’s feeling ‘lost’ planning wedding with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is seemingly feeling ‘lost’ as she plans her weddings to fiancé Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical alum, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 8th, 2023, where she got candid about her experience of her planning her upcoming nupitals.

Hudgens shared that since she last saw Barrymore, she got engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker. To which, the host got up and hugged the actress, 34, and warmly congratulated her.

“You got engaged. And he’s so nice and he so gets you,” Barrymore said, to which Hudgens replied, “I know. He so gets me.”

“He’s so nice to you and he just appreciates you and he seems to see you for who you really are, and just appreciates you and loves you,” Barrymore, 48, continued. “That does it for me.”

When Barrymore asked Hudgens, 34, how wedding planning is going, the Spring Breakers actress replied, “It’s hard.”

She revealed that she was having a hard time searching for a venue. “I don’t know, finding a venue is tough,” she told Barrymore, adding, “I kind of just want to elope. I really, I’m lost.”

When asked how Tucker feels about the upcoming nuptials, Hudgens said, “I mean he just wants to get married to me. He’s like, ‘Whatever you want babe.’”

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker in an Instagram announcement in February this year, via People Magazine.

In the sweet pics, Hudgens, 34, showed off the engagement ring while rocking a long, maroon, and almond-shaped manicure in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the other, she held up her ring finger as they posed in front of the Paris historical landmark as Tucker, 26, gave her an intimate, back hug.

The couple has been relatively private about their romance, but the actress confirmed they were together during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021.

