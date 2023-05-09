Nicole Kidman’s AFI life achievement award event delayed due to writers strike

Numerous television shows and films haves been impacted by the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

Joining the catalogue of postponed and cancelled proceedings is the Life Achievement Award which was due to be presented to Nicole Kidman by The American Film Institute, the association confirmed. The event was scheduled for June 10.

“For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form,” the AFI said in a statement.

“Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient.”

The institute has not publicized a new date yet. Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.

Oscar-winning actress Kidman, whose career spans decades, will become the first Australian recipient of the award when it is presented to her.

Kidman will join the elite list of former beneficiaries of the honour, including Alfred Hitchcock, Elizabeth Taylor, Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, George Clooney, Denzel Washington and Steve Martin among others.