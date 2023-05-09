 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman’s AFI life achievement award event delayed due to writers strike

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Nicole Kidman’s AFI life achievement award event delayed due to writers strike
Nicole Kidman’s AFI life achievement award event delayed due to writers strike

Numerous television shows and films haves been impacted by the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

Joining the catalogue of postponed and cancelled proceedings is the Life Achievement Award which was due to be presented to Nicole Kidman by The American Film Institute, the association confirmed. The event was scheduled for June 10.

“For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form,” the AFI said in a statement.

“Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient.”

The institute has not publicized a new date yet. Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.

Oscar-winning actress Kidman, whose career spans decades, will become the first Australian recipient of the award when it is presented to her.

Kidman will join the elite list of former beneficiaries of the honour, including Alfred Hitchcock, Elizabeth Taylor, Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, George Clooney, Denzel Washington and Steve Martin among others.

More From Entertainment:

PETA lauds James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: ‘animal rights masterpiece’

PETA lauds James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: ‘animal rights masterpiece’
Elizabeth Holmes: Amanda Seyfried is ‘playing a character I created’

Elizabeth Holmes: Amanda Seyfried is ‘playing a character I created’
Hulu announces 'The Bear' season 2 release date video

Hulu announces 'The Bear' season 2 release date

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she’s feeling ‘lost’ planning wedding with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she’s feeling ‘lost’ planning wedding with Cole Tucker
WGA strike throws wrench into 'Game of Thrones' prequel

WGA strike throws wrench into 'Game of Thrones' prequel
'Kevin Costner career took precedence over home'

'Kevin Costner career took precedence over home'
Abel Tesfaye wants to 'reborn', bury 'The Weekend'

Abel Tesfaye wants to 'reborn', bury 'The Weekend'
Dianna Agron quashes Taylor Swift 'dating' rumours

Dianna Agron quashes Taylor Swift 'dating' rumours
Ariana Madix dubs 'Scandoval' as 'tumultuous time'

Ariana Madix dubs 'Scandoval' as 'tumultuous time'

Nick Cannon says 'high frequency' Mariah Carey 'checks on his spirit' with big family video

Nick Cannon says 'high frequency' Mariah Carey 'checks on his spirit' with big family

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann part ways

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann part ways
'GMA3' fans press THIS host to cover Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes seat

'GMA3' fans press THIS host to cover Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes seat