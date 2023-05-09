Princess Anne ‘confronted’ Camilla over new ‘Queen’ title: READ

Princess Anne, King Charles' sister, reportedly confronted her sister-in-law Camilla over her new 'Queen' title

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, reportedly confronted her sister-in-law Camilla over her new title of ‘Queen’ at a Coronation dinner.

The scandalous claim came from the late Princess Diana’s dressmaker, David Emanuel, who alleged that the Princess Royal reminded Camilla at a royal family Coronation dinner that her title is ‘Queen Consort’ and not Queen.

Talking to GB News’ Dan Wootton, Emanuel claimed: “I heard that there was a Coronation dinner with which obviously the King and Camila were there, and apparently the Princess Royal said, 'You're not Queen, you're the Queen's consort'.”

Emanuel added: “I understood from Her Majesty the Queen, she said she should be Queen Consort. Now suddenly she's now going to be Queen. And it's very difficult because a lot of people have told me they were unhappy about it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Emanuel’s claims remain unfounded, and that the Princess Royal, Anne, played a key role in her brother King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Princess Anne served as the Gold-Stick-In-Waiting at the event, a role that meant the monarch’s safety was her responsibility. She also served as a ‘personal aide-de-camp’, for which she role on horseback behind the King and Queen’s Gold State Coach during the Coronation Procession.