Over 80% people want 'purana' Pakistan: report

A boy walks past a Pakistani flag in Rawalpindi. — Reuters/File

A recent report has revealed that about 83% of Pakistanis want their country to be the way it used to be, having the highest score of all 50 countries.

According to an Ipsos Global Trends report, Pakistan has a double first in nostalgia. The South Asian country stands on top of the list.

The report says that the feelings of nostalgia are highest in Asia and Africa. Pakistan is followed by Nigeria which stands second on the list, India in third, Hong Kong in fourth and Malaysia in fifth.

The data was collected from 2,000 people who were asked if "I would like my country to be the way it used to be". About 83% of people agreed with the statement while 15% disagreed.

The survey took place from September 23 to November 14, 2022.

It was found that nostalgia was the least among the high-income group. It was found highest in males and people of 55 to 74 in ages.



Nostalgia was found high in low-income groups and those having low education.

Moreover, Pakistan also leads with most people who prefer to grow up in their parents' time.

The report revealed that 78% of people agreed with the statement "Given the choice, I would prefer to have grown up at the time when my parents were children" while 19% disagreed.

Pakistan is followed by India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Nigeria.

The report also found that people in the low-income group and middle-aged groups preferred to grow up in their parents' time.

