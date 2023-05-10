 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian unveils her love of nerds at Lakers playoff game

Kim Kardashian was seen attending Game 4 of the NBA playoff match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors with her mother Kris Jenner on Monday night, where Kim proclaimed she “loves nerds”.

The 42-year-old The Kardashians star was at the NBA playoff game with her 67 year-old mother Kris, sitting courtside along with many other celebrities.

Kim looked chic in a short tight t-shirt that said, “ I love nerds”, showing off her toned abs.

The Kardashians star had her long sleek hair pulled back in a ponytail and accessorized with an exquisite gold and diamond necklace and several gold rings. She completed her look with ripped jeans by Balenciaga.

Kim sat with her mother Kris, who sported an all-black look for the playoff game.

Though he didn’t play, Tristan Thompson, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex, is also part of the Lakers team, who won game 4 of the playoffs by 104-101 and are now leading over the defending champions by 3-1.

Kim’s outing comes months after she received backlash on social media for joining Tristan for a “Friendsgiving” celebration, just months after it was revealed that he had a secret baby with another woman.

Other celebrities present at the playoffs included Chris Pratt and Floyd Mayweather.

