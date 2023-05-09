IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest from court premises

Islamabad High Court. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq Monday reserved the verdict on former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest as it expressed displeasure over the law enforcement agencies for taking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman into custody from the court’s premises.



The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo shifted Imran Khan to the NAB Rawalpindi office.

Following Khan’s arrest, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the matter, and summoned the Islamabad IGP and the interior secretary within “15 minutes”.

He also directed the additional attorney general to appear before the court in 15 minutes and instructed him to immediately find out who was behind the arrest.

“If an inquiry has to be conducted, action will also be taken against the prime minister and ministers,” the chief justice said.

Justice Farooq further asked: “Tell us in which case the arrest was made?”

More to follow...