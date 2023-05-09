Cancellation of ‘S.W.A.T’ reversed, now returning for 7th season

Additionally, one of the show’s stars, Shemar Moore will be serving as the executive producer

The cancellation of the TV show S.W.A.T has been reversed and it will be coming back for its final and 7th season. Sources claimed that talks continued on between CBS and Sony Pictures Television, series co-producer, following the cancellation.

S.W.A.T has been a decent performer in CBS’ Friday night slot for a while, hence the decision falling on the financials. Additionally, one of the show’s stars, Shemar Moore will be serving as the executive producer in the last season.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television Studios president, Katherine Pope released a joint statement announcing the news. “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,”

They continued, adding: “‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”