Wednesday May 10, 2023
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon kick off romance rumours with sweet reaction to compliments

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were seen together at the launch of their movie Adipurush
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were present at the launch of their upcoming movie, Adipurush, where they were playfully referred to as a cute couple, causing them to blush. 

In the film, directed by Om Raut, the South Indian star Prabhas will play the lead role of Ram, while Kriti will portray Sita.

At the launch, Kriti donned a classic beige saree with a thick golden border, and wore her hair in a simple and sleek bun with a soft makeup look.

The Bahubali actor on the other hand looked fit in a simple all-blue attire.

As the stars posed for pictures, the paps yelled, “Nice jodi (nice couple)”, at which both the stars couldn’t contain their glee and kept smiling in response.

Their upcoming movie Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

The magnum opus is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The film is set to grace the theatres on June 16, 2023. Adipurush is also set to bow at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13 this year. 

