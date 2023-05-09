O-level, A-level papers scheduled on May 10 cancelled

Cambridge exams underway across Pakistan. — Deputy Commissioner South Karachi/Twitter

The British Council has cancelled all the papers scheduled on May 10 due to uncertainty in the country following former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest.

According to a statement issued after private schools announced to close educational institutions, the British Council said that exams which were to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in both morning and evening shifts have been cancelled.

The decision was taken amid the prevailing situation in the country arising after the former prime minister's arrest. However, there was no information about the new date of the exam.

Moreover, Country Director with Cambridge International Examinations Uzma Yousuf said that the O-Level Physics and A-Level Mathematics exams — in both morning and evening shifts — scheduled to be held tomorrow have been postponed.

Schools to remain closed tomorrow

Earlier, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced that all schools would remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

APPSF President Kashif Mirza said the decision was made in view of the “emergency conditions” prevailing across the country.

He said an announcement regarding the resumption of regular classes would be made after discussions tomorrow (Wednesday).

He appealed to all students, teachers, staff, and parents to be careful during the country’s current situation.

Matric exams held as per schedule

However, matriculation exams will be held as per schedule, Board of Secondary Education Karachi Controller Examination Habibullah Sahag told Geo News.

The controller examination said that the Biology exam will take place at 9am tomorrow, while at 2:30pm, the English exam of the matric’s general group will be held.

Imran Khan's arrest

Earlier today, Rangers personnel arrested Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights, and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Protesters also caused damage to public property in other cities, including Rawalpindi and Lahore.