Tuesday May 09, 2023
Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Taeyang revealed that he knew from the start that Lisa would be the only one he'd work with for the song

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa reveals how she feels about her collaboration with fellow idol Taeyang for the track Shoong. Taeyang also spoke about working with her, saying he felt very grateful for her participation.

“For this song, LISA from BLACKPINK helped with the feature, so it definitely means a lot, and I feel great about it.”

Lisa on the other hand, expressed how honoured and excited she was about the collaboration since she has been a fan of Taeyang’s since she was young. “I was a huge fan of oppa (TAEYANG) since I was a baby. I finally have the chance to make music with my idol oppa, so I’m so excited and I feel so blessed.”

When interviewed together, Taeyang revealed that he knew from the start that Lisa would be the only one he could work with for the song and that she is the only rapper who would do it justice. “I left out the 2nd verse of this song after it was made, and thought, ‘who could do this part?’ All of us thought that ‘this song has to be with LISA.’ So I was able to do so with the help of our producers and TEDDY hyung.”

