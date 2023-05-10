The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'

The Weeknd opened up to the extent he went for HBO’s upcoming drama The Idol, which impacted his health.

During an interview with W Magazine, Tesfaye revealed the overhaul to the series led him to stretch his boundaries.

“Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” the Canadian singer continued. “I don’t release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?”

“My secret skill is that I don’t panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show,” the Canadian rockstar said.

The After Hours hitmaker added, “I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo The Idol, and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work. So, let’s say it comes out, and it’s ** horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great.

“Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending. And I got my voice back.”