 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

The Weekend puts everything on The Idol
The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'

The Weeknd opened up to the extent he went for HBO’s upcoming drama The Idol, which impacted his health.

During an interview with W Magazine, Tesfaye revealed the overhaul to the series led him to stretch his boundaries.

“Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me,” the Canadian singer continued. “I don’t release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?”

“My secret skill is that I don’t panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show,” the Canadian rockstar said.

The After Hours hitmaker added, “I realized that I need to know that I’ve made the best version of whatever I’m making. It was a challenge to redo The Idol, and, in truth, I sacrificed my health and home to make it work. So, let’s say it comes out, and it’s ** horrible. I still know I did my absolute best. From what I’ve seen, the show is great.

“Everything is a risk: When you’ve done the best you can, I would call that a happy ending. And I got my voice back.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother video

Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother
Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel

Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel
Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75

Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75
Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows

Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows
Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST
Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'

Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'
Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti 'loved everything' about trip to India

Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti 'loved everything' about trip to India
Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama
Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Blackpink’s Lisa discusses her feelings about working with Taeyang

Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation

Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon kick off romance rumours with sweet reaction to compliments

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon kick off romance rumours with sweet reaction to compliments