Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' moves to NYC from LA

Kelly Clarkson is moving to New York City from Los Angeles from season five.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will move production of the popular daytime talker from Los Angeles to New York City beginning with its upcoming fifth season, according to an NBCUniversal spokesperson statement.

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will film in the iconic studio 6A, the former home for late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien,” the statement added.

“The investment includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space.”

The decision was preceded by New York’s Film Tax Credit, signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently into law.

“As part of the program’s expansion, New York now provides an incentive to eligible television series that relocate to New York and reduces the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming,” the statement said.

