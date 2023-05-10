 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bella Ramsey gushes over 'Eurovision'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Bella Ramsey gushes over Eurovision
Bella Ramsey gushes over 'Eurovision'

Bella Ramsey is making her love for Eurovision public, saying that 'nobody loves' the singing contest more than her.

Appearing at the segment for the song contest on Twitter named “Why you’re wrong about Eurovision with Bella Ramsey.”

Initially, The Last of Us star addressed one user question about Eurovision significance.

“The point,” she continued. “is unbridled joy, deep happiness, meeting your co-workers the next day and talking about why you preferred Finland to Sweden. We’re sharing the music of other cultures. It’s education. That is the point.”

Reacting to one of the opinions in the comments about Eurovision being “overrated,” she defended, “Eurovision gets over 160 million TV viewers, and this comment got like one like. Just saying.”

The Game of Thrones actor also sang the competition winner Abba’s 1974 track Waterloo on the “Why do you listen to Eurovision artists?” question.

Moreover, the 19-year-old expressed grumpiness in a tweet that reads Eurovision “isn’t a serious competition.”

Eurovision 2023 finale is set to take place in Liverpool on Saturday, 13 May.

More From Entertainment:

Cheryl 'Salt' James shares shocking claim

Cheryl 'Salt' James shares shocking claim
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' moves to NYC from LA

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' moves to NYC from LA
The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'

The Weekend puts 'everything' on 'The Idol'
Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother video

Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother
Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel

Michael Jackson rescued me from crisis: Jason Segel
Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75

Rita Lee, Brazil's rockstar, breathes her last at 75
Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows

Morgan Wallen seeks 'vocal rest,' cancels shows
Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Florence Welch gets emotional over 'Dog Days' feature in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST

BTS’ Jimin is set to collaborate with Kodak Black and more for ‘Fast X’ OST
Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'

Diplo ran at LA marathon on 'LSD'
Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti 'loved everything' about trip to India

Priyanka Chopra says daughter Malti 'loved everything' about trip to India
Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama

Cha Joo Young from ‘The Glory’ to potentially star as lead in new drama