Bella Ramsey gushes over 'Eurovision'

Bella Ramsey is making her love for Eurovision public, saying that 'nobody loves' the singing contest more than her.

Appearing at the segment for the song contest on Twitter named “Why you’re wrong about Eurovision with Bella Ramsey.”

Initially, The Last of Us star addressed one user question about Eurovision significance.

“The point,” she continued. “is unbridled joy, deep happiness, meeting your co-workers the next day and talking about why you preferred Finland to Sweden. We’re sharing the music of other cultures. It’s education. That is the point.”

Reacting to one of the opinions in the comments about Eurovision being “overrated,” she defended, “Eurovision gets over 160 million TV viewers, and this comment got like one like. Just saying.”

The Game of Thrones actor also sang the competition winner Abba’s 1974 track Waterloo on the “Why do you listen to Eurovision artists?” question.

Moreover, the 19-year-old expressed grumpiness in a tweet that reads Eurovision “isn’t a serious competition.”

Eurovision 2023 finale is set to take place in Liverpool on Saturday, 13 May.