‘Riverdale’ actor Charles Melton sparks dating rumours with Chloe Bennet

Charles Melton, of Riverdale fame, was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, with Chloe Bennet, per pictures obtained by People Magazine.



The pair stayed close together with Melton having his arm wrapped around Bennet as they walked down the street.

The couple kept it casual with their attires, with Melton wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, tan jeans, white sneakers and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Bennet wore all-black ensemble, button-down vest and trousers, with matching black sunglasses and her hair pulled into a ponytail.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, the two have been “quietly dating for a few months.”

Melton’s last public relationship came in 2018 with his fellow Riverdale co-star Camilla Mendes. Back then, they made their relationship Instagram official with a PDA-filled photo in October that year. However, the couple called it quits a in December 2019.

As for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D alum, she has kept her love life relatively private. The actress has also been busy with multiple projects, including this year’s romcom Married By Mistake, voicing the role of Yi in Dreamwork’s Abominable and the Invisible City and appearing as photographer Robyn in FXX’s Dave alongside rapper/comedian Dave Burd, also known as ‘Lil Dicky.’

As for Melton, he making his Cannes debut as he stars in upcoming movie May December with Julianne Moore.