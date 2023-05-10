 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Pic: Amber Heard seen for first time since moving to Spain

Aquaman star Amber Heard has officially been papped for the first time since moving to Spain.

These sightings have come just before the one-year anniversary of the final court decision.

As part of which she was told to $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the pictures, taken by paparazzi, she can be seen running through the Spanish streets, in her athletic attire.

It consisted of a basic white tank top, dark grey leggings and black tennis shoes, a visor, a fanny pack and accessorized it all with a high-top pony tail.

Check it out Below:

