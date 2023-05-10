 
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘sidebar’ to the royal family

Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles, may have seen a shift, including Meghan Markle’s with royals, but not for the better, after the Coronation ceremony.

True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, that even was “the beginning of the end of the Sussex’s interaction with the royal family.”

During the coronation, which took place on Saturday, May 6th, at Westminster Abbey, “It felt like Harry and Meghan were just sort of a sidebar to all of this,” Bullen explained, pointing out that the ceremony “was absolutely history [and signified] the future.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, attended the crowning ceremony alone as his wife, Meghan Markle remained in their Montecito home along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Seated in the third row, Harry did not interact with his father or brother, William, during the ceremony. “It felt like the family had sort of put a line in the ground and [said], ‘Right, we are moving forward,’” Bullen noted.

“There seems to be no reason for him to come back to London anytime soon,” pointing out that there doesn’t appear to be any upcoming royal event in London that would require his attendance.

As for Meghan, Bullen believes that the Duchess of Sussex is “showing no interest in coming back.”

