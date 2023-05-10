 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pedro Pascal to star in upcoming horror movie 'Weapons'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Pedro Pascal has reportedly joined the cast of New Line’s horror movie Weapons
Pedro Pascal has reportedly joined the cast of New Line’s horror movie 'Weapons'

Pedro Pascal has reportedly been cast in New Line’s upcoming horror movie named Weapons, which will be directed by Zach Cregger, who also directed the hit horror-thriller movie Barbarian last year.

Cregger’s next horror movie, Weapons, is reported to be an “interrelated, multistory horror epic” and is said to be tonally similar to Magnolia, the 1999 drama by Paul Thomas Anderson.

After Cregger’s movie Barbarian became an unexpected hit last year, Weapons got the attention of Hollywood’s big production companies, who got into a bidding war over it. 

New Line Cinema ultimately won the bidding and will be the production studio for the film.

Pedro Pascal’s role in the movie is not yet confirmed, but the movie is expected to be the next big hit in the horror genre. Expectations are high for the movie as Zach Cregger is being paid eight figures to write and direct.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal has been the center of attention for millions of fans, who adore the actor. Pascal is being celebrated for his roles in The Mandalorian and HBO’s The Last of Us, which is based on Sony’s popular game of the same name.

The Last of Us has been renewed by HBO for another season and is expected to air by late 2024 or early 2025.   

More From Entertainment:

Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?

Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?
Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?

Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?
'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024

'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024
'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha visits Ukraine

'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha visits Ukraine

Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'

Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' lawsuit: 'I got support from strangers'
'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi

'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi
Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding

Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding
Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman to attend Cannes Film Festival
George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers

George R.R. Martin speaks in solidarity with Hollywood writers
Jennifer Garner speaks up on maintaining ‘nice’ image in public

Jennifer Garner speaks up on maintaining ‘nice’ image in public
Scarlett Johansson reveals her love for Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake

Scarlett Johansson reveals her love for Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake
Matty Healy once took a dig at dating Taylor Swift: ‘Emasculating thing’

Matty Healy once took a dig at dating Taylor Swift: ‘Emasculating thing’