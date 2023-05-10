 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Jennifer Garner speaks up on maintaining ‘nice’ image in public

Jennifer Garner is not happy with her “nice” persona in public.

Speaking with Allure, Garner revealed, “The problem with, ‘Oh, she's so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is.”

The 13 Going On 30 actress continued, “The problem is being recognised on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul.”

“I've definitely had days where I just can't do it,” stated the 51-year-old.

Elaborating on more, the Peppermint actress noted, “I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake.”

“I'm an open-book kind of person,” mentioned the Alias actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, reflected on the pressure of being a celebrity.

“I was on baby watch by paps every single day, which is why, it became difficult to hold a conversation with people,” remarked the actress.

Moreover, Garner also eliminated herself from all celebrity news sources, adding, “I learned a while ago that I'm way too sensitive to what is written about me, my family.”

