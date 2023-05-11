UK monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully after Imran Khan’s arrest: PM Sunak

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign headquarters after addressing his supporters, in London, Britain, May 5, 2023. — Reuters

In view of the ongoing violent protests and chaos sparked by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case a day earlier, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain is monitoring the situation in Pakistan carefully.

"The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully," Sunak told lawmakers.

The former prime minister was taken into custody on Tuesday, from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him ranging from terrorism to money laundering.



Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that his country wanted to see "peaceful democracy" in Pakistan. The statement came during his visit to the US

"We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to," the official said.

When asked about the arrest of the former prime minister, Cleverly said:

"I'm uncomfortable to speculate any further without having a detailed briefing on that."

PTI agitation claims at least 4 lives

As violent protests triggered by the arrest of the PTI continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (today), the military has been called in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad to maintain the law and order situation.

The violence has also claimed at least four lives in Peshawar with Sindh imposing Section 144 to contain the violent protests staged by the former ruling party workers and supporters.

Four bullet-riddled bodies were received by the emergency room doctors, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital (LHR) told Geo News, while as many as 27 others were under treatment for traumatic injuries related to agitation.

Imran Khan's arrest

On Tuesday, The PTI chairman was arrested as part of NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi.

It appears Khan got wind of his arrest hours earlier as before leaving for the court the PTI chief said: “If someone has a warrant, they should directly bring it to me. Bring the warrant, my lawyer will be there. I’m ready to go to the jail myself.”

Khan's dramatic arrest, in which paramilitary troops had to break several doors, jump through smashed windows, and scuffle with PTI supporters and lawyers to reach the legally beleaguered firebrand politician, has sparked protests across the country.

According to Geo News, the PTI chairman was in the IHC's biometric verification department when he was nabbed by paramilitary men. The NAB officials had arrest warrants, which had been issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.