Shakira 'reacts' to Tom Cruise romance rumours

Shakira rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise and posed together at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.

However, a spate of romance rumours followed after their meeting.

But now a source close to the pop star dismissed speculations about anything romantic between the two.

“Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” the insider clarified to Us Weekly.

The source continued, “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”

Reportedly, the Hips Don’t Lie singer was amused by the rumours that the Top Gun star is trying to form a relationship with her.

“But it’s just not true,” the source added. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

Previously year, the Colombian native parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after over a decade together.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former couple released a joint statement in June 2022.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”