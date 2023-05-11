‘Freaky Friday’ sequel to bring back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Freaky Friday sequel is in the works, which will bring back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise their roles 20 years later, Variety reported.

The sequel is in the works at Disney, with Lohan and Curtis expected to reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman. The plot for the 2003 original film revolved around the two leads where they wake up one Friday and find they have swapped bodies.

Based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name, the movie grossed $160 million globally. The story was adapted for the screen twice before the 2003 film — in 1976 starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and in 1995 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman. But the Lohan-Curtis version found the most success.

The script for the upcoming sequel is being penned by Elyse Hollander.

Speculation surrounding the sequel surfaced in February this year when Curtis posted a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

In an interview with New York Times published May 10th, 2023, Curtis and Lohan sat down to celebrate 20 years to the 2003 movie.

Curtis told the outlet that that she was consistently asked about a Freaky Friday sequel while promoting her 2022 horror film, Halloween Ends.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis said “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

Lohan added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”