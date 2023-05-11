Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’

 
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ iconic Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’
Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ iconic Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’

Halle Bailey sheds some light into all the effort and work that went into nailing the iconic Ariel hair flip.

She shared her thoughts on everything during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There, she said, “That scene was so fun to do. It was definitely hard, though, because my hair was really, really heavy.”

“I have my locs, which are my favorite thing. I've had my locs since I was 5. It feels like wool when it's wet. So it gets heavier. It kind of almost doubles the weight when they're heavy."

For those unversed with the iconic scene, it occurs once Ariel sells her voice to the sea witch Ursula, and transforms into a human, while at the bottom of the ocean floor.

At this point she frantically starts gasping for breath, and with the help of Flounder she manages to reach the top, and gasps for air, flipping her hair in the process.

During the course of the chat she also admitted, “It was just a lot of hair on my head.”

“So whenever I would get in the water, it would be heavy. So that one scene, it was really funny: that whole day we were trying to get it right, get it right, and finally they got a take that they really liked.”

The film is slated to hit threatres on May 26th, and also features, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

