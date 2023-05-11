 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘delighted’ with latest move

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘delighted’ with latest move

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left King Charles ‘delighted’ by attending his coronation last Saturday, the monarch’s former press secretary believes.

Colleen Harris told People magazine that King Charles was ‘delighted’ his younger son attended the coronation and that it was "the right" move for Prince Harry.

However, Fox News quoted royal expert Christopher Andersen as saying King Charles was likely "relieved" at the Duke’s appearance rather than "delighted."

Andersen said, “Harry's absence would have been a further indication that the rupture between the Sussexes and the royal family is irreparable.

“Harry's presence offered a ray of hope that some sort of reconciliation is at least possible — and that he is still loyal on some level to his father, the royal family, and the monarchy."

“At the same time, if Charles really wanted to put all the acrimony behind him, he would have made at least some small gesture — a wink, a nod, a smile, pretty much anything — in Harry's direction.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Once again, as predicted, Harry was largely ignored because he is not a ‘working royal.’”

More From Royals:

Royal family ‘hoped’ Prince Harry would stay in London after Coronation video

Royal family ‘hoped’ Prince Harry would stay in London after Coronation
King Charles made key change in Coronation at Prince George’s persuasion video

King Charles made key change in Coronation at Prince George’s persuasion
Sir Karl Jenkins breaks silence on his connection to Meghan Markle

Sir Karl Jenkins breaks silence on his connection to Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't be stripped of their royal titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't be stripped of their royal titles
Prince Harry receives apology from British tabloid

Prince Harry receives apology from British tabloid
Piers Morgan reignites feud with Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reignites feud with Prince Harry Meghan Markle
People were more interested in watching King's coronation than Harry and Meghan's wedding video

People were more interested in watching King's coronation than Harry and Meghan's wedding

King Charles snubs Harry, Meghan, Andrew with new official portrait of working royals?

King Charles snubs Harry, Meghan, Andrew with new official portrait of working royals?
Prince William honours man who caused embarrassment to Meghan Markle in court video

Prince William honours man who caused embarrassment to Meghan Markle in court
Prince Harry’s ‘destructive and self-destructive’ behavior ‘exasperating’ pals

Prince Harry’s ‘destructive and self-destructive’ behavior ‘exasperating’ pals
‘Every trace’ of Prince Harry’s ‘glittering future is washing away’ video

‘Every trace’ of Prince Harry’s ‘glittering future is washing away’
Prince Harry’s ‘denied’ Archie, Lilibet ‘rightful place in history’

Prince Harry’s ‘denied’ Archie, Lilibet ‘rightful place in history’