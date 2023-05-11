Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘delighted’ with latest move

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left King Charles ‘delighted’ by attending his coronation last Saturday, the monarch’s former press secretary believes.



Colleen Harris told People magazine that King Charles was ‘delighted’ his younger son attended the coronation and that it was "the right" move for Prince Harry.

However, Fox News quoted royal expert Christopher Andersen as saying King Charles was likely "relieved" at the Duke’s appearance rather than "delighted."

Andersen said, “Harry's absence would have been a further indication that the rupture between the Sussexes and the royal family is irreparable.

“Harry's presence offered a ray of hope that some sort of reconciliation is at least possible — and that he is still loyal on some level to his father, the royal family, and the monarchy."

“At the same time, if Charles really wanted to put all the acrimony behind him, he would have made at least some small gesture — a wink, a nod, a smile, pretty much anything — in Harry's direction.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Once again, as predicted, Harry was largely ignored because he is not a ‘working royal.’”