Jennifer Lopez opens up about what it’s like raising teenage twins as a mother

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her twins don’t want to talk to her anymore.



During her recent appearance on The View, JLo reflected on being a mother to two 15-year-old twins whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Maid in Manhattan actress explained that she’s been more of the “bad cop” while raising her children with present husband Ben Affleck

Recalling her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, words, the Shotgun Wedding actress said, “I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy, I got to discipline you.’”

“And there is some truth to that. You get a little bit of the brunt of it,” stated the actress.

JLo remembered how her mother’s wise words about parenting stayed with her.

The actress told the host, “I’m experiencing this now, you know we all experience it for the first time with our own kids.”

“And you’re just like, ‘Oh, this is what she was talking about’,” continued the actress.

While discussing about teenage years, JLo mentioned, “This is the time where your kids don’t want to talk to you. And they’re kind of individuating from you.”

“And it’s all necessary. And intellectually, I understand it, but my heart, my heart hurts,” disclosed the actress and singer.

While speaking of her teenage kids, JLo added, “Let’s hang out. I miss you!”