Prince William receives a sweet advice as future king

Prince William gets a sweet advice as future king

The Prince of Wales has received a sweet advice as future king regarding his younger brother: “Prince William should offer an olive branch to Harry.”



Prince William, who is apparently 'furious' at his younger brother, has been advised to 'forgive' the Duke of Sussex.

Following King Charles coronation, royal expert Camilla Tominey, writes in new article for The Telegraph, “There remains little hope of reconciliation with Prince William who was “absolutely horrified” by what Prince Harry wrote about him and his wife Kate in his bombshell autobiography, Spare. The Duke is expecting an apology – but the Prince wants one first.”



She wrote, “But if Prince William is to fulfill his role as his father’s liege man of life and limb, he may be required to rise above for the sake of the Crown.”

Entertainment Daily also quoted PR expert Jordan James as saying Prince William should offer an olive branch to his brother Harry.

He told ED, “With King Charles clearly still valuing his relationship with his youngest son, I think it would be wise for Prince William to follow his father’s lead and extend an olive branch to his brother.”

The PR expert further said, “As a forgiving future king is a far better look than a petty one.”