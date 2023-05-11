 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Natalie Portman professes she’s ‘a pretty goofy person’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Natalie Portman professes she’s ‘a pretty goofy person’
Natalie Portman professes she’s ‘a pretty goofy person’ 

Amid negotiating a friendly for her soccer team and prepping for Cannes, Black Swan actress Natalie Portman addresses her ‘very serious’ persona.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said: “People often tell me they’re surprised that I’m silly. But most people who know me well know I’m a pretty goofy person."

"Some people are surprised that I will be joking around before doing a very serious scene, but it’s part of how I function well. I need to leave the drama for the screen. That’s not to say that there’s not a serious approach to the work and an intense focus to it. It’s just that silliness helps the flow and also the feeling of safety and comfort that allows me to be bare when I need it.”

Portman may be a goofy person in real life, but she returns to her dark roots in film in Todd Haynes May December; as an actress prepping to play a woman embroiled in a tabloid scandal, who is married to a significantly younger man.

Sharing her Cannes rituals, Portman said she loves getting drinks at Hotel du Cap and finding a dance party somewhere.

Later in the interview, responding to a question about Cannes addressing its poor history with women, the actress said:

“I’m happy that they’ve been pressured to do so. I obviously wish it were a lot farther along.”

Portman's drama May December will premiere at Cannes on May 20. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra talks ‘equal pay’ for the first time in 23 years

Priyanka Chopra talks ‘equal pay’ for the first time in 23 years
Tom Hanks admits doubting appeal of 'Forrest Gump'

Tom Hanks admits doubting appeal of 'Forrest Gump'
Drew Barrymore dubs Justin Long and Kate Bosworth ‘ultimate couple’

Drew Barrymore dubs Justin Long and Kate Bosworth ‘ultimate couple’
Beyoncé officially begins her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden

Beyoncé officially begins her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden
Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’

Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’
Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on 'Batman Begins'

Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on 'Batman Begins'
Mindy Kaling breaks down workout efforts: ‘I try not to tune into it’

Mindy Kaling breaks down workout efforts: ‘I try not to tune into it’
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby son’s name finally revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby son’s name finally revealed
Tori Spelling talks ‘constant sickness’ amid mold infection

Tori Spelling talks ‘constant sickness’ amid mold infection
‘Freaky Friday’ sequel to bring back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

‘Freaky Friday’ sequel to bring back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Egypt REJECTS Netflix's Cleopatra, orders its own version

Egypt REJECTS Netflix's Cleopatra, orders its own version
Will Poulter victim of 'mistaken identity' after man takes him for 'Toy Story' character

Will Poulter victim of 'mistaken identity' after man takes him for 'Toy Story' character