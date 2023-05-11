Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

Meghan Markle has been accused of ghosting her friend Millie Mackintosh once the news came out about her and Harry's relationship.

According to Millie, she sent Meghan a message to check in on her and got an abrupt message back which suggested the Suit's actress didn't want to talk to her.

The makeup artist is not sure why Meghan Markle ghosted her. She speculated it might be because Meghan was now royalty and didn’t want to be associated with a "Made In Chelsea" reality star.

According to reports, Millie has never met Prince Harry so the press rumors that she’d introduced them or was helping them plan their wedding are incorrect.

She said Meghan was really fun and the last time she saw her they were drinking rose and margaritas.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018. They decided to step down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California in 2020 with their son Archie.

The royal couple welcomed their second child in the United States and named her after Queen Elizabeth.