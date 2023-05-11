 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Meghan Markle accused of ghosting her friend

Meghan Markle has been accused of ghosting her friend Millie Mackintosh once the news came out about her and Harry's relationship. 

According to Millie, she sent Meghan a message to check in on her and got an abrupt message back which suggested the Suit's actress didn't want to talk to her. 

The makeup artist is not sure why Meghan Markle ghosted her. She  speculated it might be because Meghan was now royalty and didn’t want to be associated with a "Made In Chelsea" reality star. 

According to reports, Millie has never met Prince Harry so the press rumors that she’d introduced them or was helping them plan their wedding are incorrect.

She said Meghan was really fun and the last time she saw her they were drinking rose and margaritas. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018. They decided to step down as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California in 2020 with their son Archie.

The royal couple welcomed their second child in the United States and named her after Queen Elizabeth.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry shows his concerns for Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry shows his concerns for Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moves causing ‘massive split’ for Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moves causing ‘massive split’ for Lilibet
Prince Harry lost his brother Prince William in search of ‘one word’ video

Prince Harry lost his brother Prince William in search of ‘one word’

Meghan Markle’s first reaction to Kate and William’s home laid bare video

Meghan Markle’s first reaction to Kate and William’s home laid bare
Kate Middleton, Prince William parenting lesson for Coronation laid bare

Kate Middleton, Prince William parenting lesson for Coronation laid bare
‘Future King’ Prince George completely ‘stranded on his own’

‘Future King’ Prince George completely ‘stranded on his own’
King Charles will ‘burn out’ if ‘this keeps up

King Charles will ‘burn out’ if ‘this keeps up
Prince William receives a sweet advice as future king

Prince William receives a sweet advice as future king
Royal family ‘hoped’ Prince Harry would stay in London after Coronation video

Royal family ‘hoped’ Prince Harry would stay in London after Coronation
Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘delighted’ with latest move video

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘delighted’ with latest move
King Charles made key change in Coronation at Prince George’s persuasion video

King Charles made key change in Coronation at Prince George’s persuasion
Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, claims royal expert video

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, claims royal expert