Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t merit’ the ‘satisfaction’ of an apology

Prince Harry allegedly deserves no apology from the Royal Family, in the eyes of experts.

Royal historian Gareth Russell issued these accusations and warnings.

He believes, “Prince Harry feels very strongly he deserves an unequivocal apology,” but the Royal Family does not.

The expert told Us Weekly about Prince Harry’s thoughts on the matter and has been “fairly open that he believes he is owed an apology, a profound and unequivocal apology.”

Especially since there are “not many times”, if any, that Harry seems to allege “that he did something that pushed an argument forward.”

This is allegedly due to the fac that “he doesn’t seem to think that he really did anything wrong when it comes to dealing with his family.”

When it comes to King Charles and the rest of the senior-most members however, they “don’t think it’s quite a 100 to zero percent [balance] of the blame” and “don’t believe he merits an unequivocal apology.”

