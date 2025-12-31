 
Geo News

Prince Harry finds true joy beyond Palace walls, says no to Crown for good

Prince Harry won’t be stripped of his title, but it no longer matters to him: report

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

December 31, 2025

Prince Harry finds true joy beyond Palace walls, says no to Crown
Prince Harry finds true joy beyond Palace walls, says no to Crown

Prince Harry has embraced a new life without the crown, finding happiness away from the royal protocol.

At last week’s Aspen polo match he seemed relieved, giving fans a rare glimpse of him free from royal obligations, and by all accounts.

He was introduced as Harry Wales while playing polo with his best friend Nacho, with no royal title mentioned ever or anywhere.

He was all smiles and in good spirits without pomp or protocol, spending the day chatting and laughing casually.

The eyewitnesses described him as genuinely happy as he felt relaxed and with no weight on his shoulders.

Even as William prepares to ascend the throne, Harry won’t be stripped of his title, but insiders say it no longer matters to him.

“The Sussex brand is now worthless, and taking the titles away would make William look petty,” an insider told royal commentator Rob Shuter, adding: “Harry doesn’t care about the trappings anymore. He’s done with it.”

Harry often tries to explain that he has fully embraced a life without the crown, while Meghan appears to be clinging to the glamour highlighting the stark contrast.

"He’s finally free. Meghan’s still chasing the shine that’s long gone,” a close friend told Shuter.

More From Royals

Prince Harry deportation from US: Surprising update unveiled
Prince Harry deportation from US: Surprising update unveiled
Kate Middleton eyes on key person to join her team in 2026: Details
Kate Middleton eyes on key person to join her team in 2026: Details
Kensington Palace's latest Prince William, Princess Kate Instagram slip-up
Kensington Palace's latest Prince William, Princess Kate Instagram slip-up
Buckingham Palace releases Queen Camilla emotional video on New Year's Eve
Buckingham Palace releases Queen Camilla emotional video on New Year's Eve
Andrew true feelings revealed from life in exile: 'Abandoned'
Andrew true feelings revealed from life in exile: 'Abandoned'
Prince William breaks character in official ceremony: ‘couldn't believe it'
Prince William breaks character in official ceremony: ‘couldn't believe it'