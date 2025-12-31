Kate Middleton's special occasion unfolds with William, kids: Countdown begins

Kate Middleton's special occasion unfolds: Big celebration with William, kids

Princess Kate and her husband Prince William geared up to celebrate the new year's first family moment together in January.

Kate Middleton will be celebrating her 44th birthday on Friday, 9 January, privately with William and their three children - Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Last year, the future monarch shared an especially personal message on social media to mark his beautiful wife's 43rd birthday.

William penned: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable."

"George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W," wrote William with Kate's previously unseen photo.

The Waleses stepped into the New Year with hopes that it will bring more joy to them as Kate's health has improved, allowing her to fully take on her royal duties.

On Tuesday, the couple gave fans an inside look at 2025, sharing 12 unseen moments of the year.



