Prince William prepares to take reins in royal family's biggest shake-up

King Charles III's eldest child, Prince William, is set to take on an important role in the near future as the royal family prepares for a major shake-up to protect the monarchy.

2026 will mark a new beginning for the royal family and the future monarch.

William, currently the Prince of Wales, will experience even more "high impact" as his sense of duty will be activated from the very start of 2026, according to an astrologer.

"As early as January 3rd when the Full Moon activates Prince William's destiny point, he will be aware that 2026 is going to be high impact," astrologer Debbie Frank predicted.

From February, "both his Sun and Moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer are picking up a big change, which activates his sense of duty," the asrologer explained to Hello!

The expert hinted at the biggest shake-up in the royal family by revealing his insights about the heir to the British throne, saying: "William will be assuming a bigger role but personally he feels like diving into his Cancerian shell. However, he steps up and will also show that empathy is his superpower as a future King."

Debbie claimed the father-of-three will shine on both the national and international stage, adding: "It seems there will a greater requirement for him [William] to be out there globally and also very present for the people in the UK."

William, 43, has already revealed his plans and vision for his monarchy in conversation with Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler.

William's words perfectly reveal what kind fof king he will make, saying: "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good."

"And I embrace that and I enjoy that change – I don't fear it. That's the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen," the future king told the Canadian actor and presenter.