Thursday May 11, 2023
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be having problems amid heated interaction

Thursday May 11, 2023

The pair attended the premiere for Jennifer’s new film The Mother
A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be having problems following a strained interaction on the red carpet. This isn’t the first time that they’ve shared a moment like this in public in their two year relationship.

The pair attended the premiere for Jennifer’s new film The Mother on May 10th. She could be seen gesturing passionately towards her husband while he looked back at her with a vexed expression.

A similarly tense moment took place when the couple attended the Grammys where Jennifer could be seen demanding that Ben attempt to look like he was enjoying himself. The moment got caught on camera, with Jennifer claiming: “Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

That interaction came after Ben was caught speaking to her in quite an angry manner at the premiere for her movie Shotgun Wedding in January.

The Mother sees Jennifer as the titular character, an assassin who is forced to leave behind her life after she quits her line of work so she can protect her daughter. She stunned at the premiere in a sparkling, cream top paired with a long skirt. Ben chose to go for a simple but classic black suit paired with a white button down.

