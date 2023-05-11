Ed Sheeran leaves audience in tears with touching tribute to Jamal Edwards

 
British singer Ed Sheeran broke down in tears as he paid heartfelt tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards while performing for Apple Music Live. 

The 32-year-old Perfect hitmaker could not control his emotions while introducing his new track "Eyes Closed".

The singer also left the music lovers in tears during a touching performance of his new album Subtract.

Sheeran began "this next song was inspired by Jamal.’ He got extremely candid about his best friend, who passed away last year.

Opening up about what it was like to write an album with the backdrop of tragedy, Sheeran said: "When I write music it belongs to me, and when I release it it belongs to you guys."

"The first time I played this song ever, I cried. I cried when I introduced it, I cried when I sang it, I cried at the end, and I’m going to cry now," the singer continued.

The fans, who were also had tears in their eyes, gave a supportive cheer for the singer, as he rubbed his eyes dry with his hands, and then a towel, before he warned: "This will happen a lot in this gig."

