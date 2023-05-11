 
Al Pacino to play artist Modigliani in Johnny Depp's second film as director

Al Pacino to play artist Modigliani in Johnny Depp's second film as director

Johnny Depp has cast Hollywood veteran Al Pacino in his second directorial endeavor, based on the life of artist Amedeo Modigliani, the Pirates’ actor confirmed.

Pacino will portray real-life art collector Maurice Gangnat (whose portrait was painted in 1916 by Pierre-Auguste Renoir) in Modi.

The biopic is adapted from a play by Dennis McIntyre. Besides Al Pacino, Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio has been cast as the titular character, while French actor Pierre Niney will be playing his contemporary Maurice Utrillo.

The feature will be Johnny Depp’s first time returning as director following the 1996 film The Brave. Shooting on the film is expected to begin in Hungary, fall 2023.

The film follows a chaotic sequence of happenings in war-wrecked Paris. Modigliani is on the run, trying to escape the police as well as his own urge to call it quits. After beinf dismissed by his contemporaries he encounters a Polish artist in what will be the climax of the story.

Meanwhile Depp will be seen in theatres as Louis XV in upcoming French period drama Jeanne du Barry, directed by and starring Maïwenn, which will premiere globally on 16 May. 

