Charlize Theron expresses rage at people hating on drag queens

Charlize’s son, Jackson, identifies as a girl and she is in full support of her adopted child

Charlize Theron expressed her anger at those hating on drag queens while speaking at an event opposing the restriction on children watching drag performances. She made an appearance at the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon.

The telethon included live as well as pre-recorded appearances from Hollywood stars and people from the drag community. The actress used her time to defend drag queens and threatened violence against anyone who criticizes them.

Charlize’s son, Jackson, identifies as a girl and she is in full support of her adopted child. She claimed that there were many things that are causing children actual harm, seemingly hinting at gun violence which is something she has discussed before.

She stated: “We love you queens! We're in your corner, and we've got you, and I will f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys. In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, right, and we all know what I'm talking about right now.”

She continued, adding: “If you've ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person. “F***, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably like, break my hip.”

She then ended off her part by saying: “Support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense going away like it should, all of these incredibly stupid policies.”